A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Andrew Wiggins made his first appearance for the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday following a two-month absence due to a personal issue. The former All-Star did not suit up in the Dubs’ crucial 136-125 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder, but Wiggins joined his teammates on the bench for the first time in a very long time.

At this point, it is clear that the 28-year-old is closing in on his much-awaited return to the court. On Wednesday, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr provided a timely update on Wiggins’ status, and it is sure to fire up Dubs fans everywhere:

“Full court 5-on-5. He looked good,” Kerr said (h/t 95.7 The Game on Twitter) “… He still has to stack a number of days like this before he’s ready to go out and play in an NBA game. Health-wise, we can’t put him in a bad spot.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The fact that Wiggins took part in a full five-on-five scrimmage bodes well for his chances to return in the near future. Nevertheless, coach Kerr did indicate that Wiggins will still need to put in more practice runs before he is cleared to play, but what is clear is that Wiggins is inching in on his return.

It is worth noting that Andrew Wiggins did not suffer an injury during his recent layoff, which means that he will just need to get his conditioning right before he is able to return to the court. At this point, it appears that this is going to be sooner rather than later.