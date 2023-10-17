Draymond Green is instrumental to the success of the Golden State Warriors and they need him on the floor if they are to reach their championship potential. Just a couple of weeks ago before the start of training camp, Green suffered a sprained ankle and has missed all of the Warriors' preseason games.

Initially said to miss about six weeks of action, Green has been progressing well from his ankle injury and received the following update from the team on Tuesday afternoon.

“Draymond Green, who suffered a sprained left ankle during off-season workouts and has missed the first three (3) preseason games, is making good progress,” the team said in a press release. “He has been cleared to begin light on-court workouts (shooting drills, etc.) and his return to full team practices and scrimmages will be based on his continued progress. He will be re-evaluated again on Sunday.”

This is certainly good news for the Warriors and Green, as it appears he is well ahead of schedule in his road to recovery. Green has stated throughout the preseason that he is lucky and does not intend on missing games to begin the 2023-24. The veteran's goal is to be ready for opening night on October 24 when the Warriors host the Phoenix Suns.

As of right now, no decision has been made on Green's availability for the start of the regular-season, but the fact that he will be re-evaluated on Sunday signals a sense of optimism within the organization.

Green, 33, played in a total of 73 games last season, earning All-Defensive honors for the fifth consecutive year. He ended up averaging 8.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game while shooting 52.7 percent from the floor.