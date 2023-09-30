The Golden State Warriors were dealt a tough blow when forward Draymond Green went down with an ankle injury earlier this week during a pickup game. He is expected to miss at least three to six weeks. The injury is not a high ankle sprain.

Green spoke on the injury Saturday, saying, “I dodged a bullet and learned that today by the way it's (positively) reacting. Even with an MRI you don't see the trend of it immediately. The swelling is down,” per ESPN's Marc J. Spears.

More information regarding the injury is expected to come Monday at the Warriors' media day before training camp starts Tuesday.

The injury comes just one week before the Warriors' first preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Green will most likely miss the Warriors' entire preseason as his ankle heals. He will hope to return by the time the regular starts on October 24th, or shortly after it begins.

However, the Warriors will not rush the 33-year-old back from injury. The Warriors signed Draymond Green to a four-year, $100 million contract extension this past summer and want him for the long haul of the season more than the first few games.

The injury will be a minor struggle for the Warriors, but not something they can't overcome. Green has missed several games due to injury the past few years and Golden State still made it to the playoffs more often than not. The Warriors main goal heading into the 2023-2024 is still to earn their fifth NBA championship in the Steve Kerr-era.