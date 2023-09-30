The Golden State Warriors have been dealt a scare ahead of training camp. Veteran Draymond Green has suffered an ankle injury and will miss three to six weeks, as reported by Jason Dumas:

“Source: Draymond Green sprained his left ankle. It’s not a high ankle sprain. Recovery could be anywhere from three to six weeks. Should have more info on Monday during Warriors media day.”

Not good news for Draymond or the Dubs. Camp begins next week, and Opening Night for Steve Kerr's squad is Oct. 24 against the star-studded Phoenix Suns. That's about three weeks away, so there is a chance Green is ready to take on Kevin Durant and Co.

However, the Warriors won't be rushing his recovery, and it all depends on how he responds to treatment. As Dumas said, there will be more information available on the injury come Monday.

Draymond Green signed a four-year, $100 million contract extension this past summer, with the franchise essentially choosing him over Jordan Poole. The guard was traded to the Washington Wizards in the Chris Paul blockbuster. Poole and Dray never repaired their relationship after the punch last fall. It was clear one had to go, and it ended up being the former Michigan standout.

The Warriors will be looking to return to the Finals in 2023-24 after bringing in Chris Paul, who is expected to fit in nicely with the likes of Green, Steph Curry, and Klay Thompson. Golden State certainly has something to prove after exiting in the second round versus the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this year.

We'll continue to provide updates on Draymond's injury as they become available.