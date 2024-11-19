The Golden State Warriors were defeated 102-99 by the Los Angeles Clippers in a competitive game in LA on Monday night. Golden State made things interesting but Los Angeles got the job done in the end. Although a number of things did not go the Warriors' way, Draymond Green took responsibility following the defeat.

“I sucked tonight. I sucked. Way too many turnovers,” Green said, via Anthony Slater of The Athletic. “Too many missed bunnies. I just sucked tonight.”

Green, who has been an impactful leader on both sides of the ball for Golden State over the years, always says exactly what is on his mind. He will admit when he does not play up to his expectations.

On Monday, Green finished with nine points, nine rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block. He did have six turnovers, though. Draymond still made a big impact but he clearly feels as if he could have played a better game.

Draymond Green's 2024-25 season

The 34-year-old is still playing at a respectable level for Golden State. Stephen Curry receives most of the attention but Warriors fans understand how important Green is to the team's success.

He is currently averaging 9.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks per game. Green is also shooting 44.6 percent from the field and 46.7 percent from deep.

The Warriors hold a 10-3 record. Golden State has exceeded expectations to begin the 2024-25 season despite losing star Klay Thompson during the offseason. They appear to be a legitimate postseason contender.

With that being said, it is still early in the season. The Warriors must continue to play at a consistent level throughout the 2024-25 campaign. Bouncing back from frustrating defeats like their most recent loss against the Clippers will also be of the utmost importance.

Draymond Green and the Warriors will look to get back on track against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night.