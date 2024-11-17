The Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies played in the group stage play of the NBA Cup game on Friday, and Zach Edey was on the receiving end of a hard foul from Draymond Green. After the game, head coach Taylor Jenkins spoke about the foul from Green, saying “There's a code in this league… very disappointing.”

Green saw the comment on his Instagram and had a two-word response for Jenkins “Shut up!”

People have always been conscious of Green's fouls, which have got him ejected and suspended before in the past, but Green has always defended himself in those moments.

Grizzlies players voice their thoughts on Draymond Green foul

The Memphis Grizzlies voiced their opinion on Draymond Green's foul against Zach Edey after the game.

“It definitely wasn’t a basketball play,” Edey said.

Marcus Smart also shared his thoughts about the foul.

“They reviewed the elbow Draymond took to the face,” Smart said. “We took an elbow to the face, they didn't review it. Get your leg grabbed, they didn't review it. It's a problem. (The refs) got to be consistent, and that's all we ask for is consistency. But you know, control what you can control. We can't control that they didn't review it. Move on to the next play.”

“Very disappointing there was that one play,” Taylor Jenkins said. “We were about to start the break. (Edey) has been playing really hard to try to outlet and Draymond grabs his leg and pulls him down. It doesn’t get reviewed. So I know there’s a code in this league, and I don’t understand how that wasn’t reviewed. Very disappointing.”

Green's foul on Edey was upgraded to a flagrant foul after the game, so the Grizzlies may feel like they got some justice from the call, but hopefully, they're able to get the call right during the game.