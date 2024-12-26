While Golden State Warriors fans react to losing to Austin Reaves and the Los Angeles Lakers in a 115-113 Christmas Day thriller, NBA analyst Colin Cowherd believes this is the time to pursue Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler. After Warriors superstar Stephen Curry connected on a corner three to tie the game at 113 with seconds left in regulation, Lakers guard Austin Reaves drove past Andrew Wiggins for a game-winning layup.

Given the current landscape of the Western Conference, Cowherd believes the Warriors should negotiate a deal with the Heat for Butler, their disgruntled star.

“The Lakers don't have the bench, they're not athletic enough, and they don't have enough shooters. Meanwhile, Golden State has all the shooters they need. They could probably move one,” Cowherd said. “But they don't have the size. But the Lakers do have the size. So, if you consolidated these two teams, you'd have a hell of a team. The Lakers play Denver pretty well. They don't beat them a lot, but they play them well because they have size, and Denver's big. The Warriors have shooters. So, they can match up with a Boston, or an OKC, or a Dallas, and shoot their way to wins.”

Is this the best time for the Warriors to trade for Butler?

“The Jimmy Butler trade talk is really interesting,” Cowherd said. “So, Jimmy Butler's said, over the last couple of days, I want out. And Golden State, especially, is very tasty. So, anything the Warriors do has to be on Steph and Draymond Green's timeline. They want to squeeze one more championship out of this. And Jimmy Butler, as a primary, as a number one, leaves you feeling a little disappointed. But, as a two, to Steph, that works.”

Will the Warriors pursue a trade for Jimmy Butler?

For Colin Cowherd, Warriors' Andrew Wiggins and Jonathan Kuminga should be in a packaged trade for Heat's Jimmy Butler. As Cowherd reminds us, Wiggins is having a good year but occasionally shows inconsistency. Perhaps he reached his peak against the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals.

“What's he known as? He's a great playoff performer,” Cowherd said. “He's a playmaker. He is tough. He is physical. He'd get along with Draymond and Steph. He's a leader. He has often yelled at younger teammates not ready to play. So, Butler, Steph, and Draymond Green is a real thing. Now, you'd have to give up Kuminga, who, by the way, you keep waiting and waiting, and it never lands.”

Any deal with the Heat would have to include Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga, which, for Cowherd, isn't bad for the Warriors in exchange for a proven playoff performer in Butler.