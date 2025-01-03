Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green said something not many people knew about superstar Stephen Curry after their 139-105 blowout win against the Philadelphia 76ers. After Curry shot a perfect 8-for-8 from three in Thursday’s win, Green revealed what Steph’s sprained right thumb forced him to do in practice.

After the Warriors’ 113-95 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Curry did everything with his left hand, per Bay Area News Group’s Danny Emerman.

“Draymond Green said Steph Curry did everything in practice yesterday with his left hand after spraining his right thumb vs Cleveland. Makes his perfect 3-point shooting night even more insane,” Emerman reported.

Curry finished with 30 points on 11-of-15 attempts, 10 assists, six rebounds, and one steal. He was one three shy of going 9-for-9, the NBA record for most consecutive threes in a single game. Only Jalen Brunson, Ben Gordon, and Latrell Sprewell have achieved the impressive shooting feat.

With 7:38 left in the final frame and a 30-point lead intact, Warriors fans cheered for one more at Oracle Arena before Curry passed the ball to Moses Moodey for a three, earning Steph his tenth assist. It was a decision Curry regretted. Unbeknownst to the NBA’s all-time leading three-point shooter, Curry had no idea he was on the cusp of NBA history, per the Warriors’ X, formerly Twitter.

“You should have yelled it,” Curry said toward the TNT broadcast booth. “I had no clue. I’m out there blind. You should’ve yelled it. I would have thrown one up.”

Warriors’ Draymond Green finished with 15 points, seven assists, and six rebounds. Jonathan Kuminga scored 20 points on 8-of-11 attempts, while Andrew Wiggins and Dennis Schroder added 15 points. Golden State took a 35-19 lead at the end of the opening frame and spent the night keeping the 76ers at bay.

Joel Embiid finished with 28 points and 14 rebounds, Paul George added 19 points, and Tyrese Maxey contributed 14 points, six assists, and four steals.

Stephen Curry achieves 3-point milestone vs. 76ers

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry’s perfect eight threes without a single miss against the Philadelphia 76ers is a new career-high for the NBA’s all-time 3-point shot leader. The 76ers had no answer for Curry’s shooting as the Warriors’ lead continued to grow with no signs of the 76ers compiling a comeback.

After losing to the Clippers 102-92 on December 27, the Warriors returned the favor with a blowout win at the Chase Center on Thursday. They will host the Grizzlies on Saturday.