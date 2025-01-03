Stephen Curry has earned countless shooting accolades during his storied career, so one should understand why he did not realize that another potential milestone was in his grasp on Thursday night. The four-time NBA champion dropped 30 points and was a perfect 8-of-8 from behind the 3-point line in the Golden State Warriors' 139-105 victory against the visiting Philadelphia 76ers.

At 36 years of age, Curry's shooting stroke is still absurdly smooth. His dominant performance catapulted him toward the top of the greatest immaculate 3-point outbursts in league history. The 2022 Finals MVP exited the game early due to the noncompetitive nature of the contest, preventing him from possibly tying or laying claim to a fantastic record.

If Curry had drained his next shot from deep, he would have joined Jalen Brunson, Ben Gordon and Latrell Sprewell as the only players to go 9-for-9 from 3-point range. (Gordon did it twice). The four-time All-NBA First-Teamer had no idea he was on the cusp of joining this elite club and jokingly expressed regret toward the TNT broadcast booth.

“You should have yelled it,” Curry said, per the Warriors' X account. “I had no clue. I'm out there blind. Yous should've yelled it, I would have thrown one up.”

Curry's status as the greatest shooter of all-time is secure regardless, as his 3,856 made 3-pointers are far and away the most in NBA history. Golden State fans never tire of seeing him erupt, however. The Chase Center witnessed yet another patented No. 30 shooting exhibition, one that helped the Dubs wallop the 76ers.

Warriors are desperate for Stephen Curry to stay in rhythm

In addition to his 3-point palooza, Stephen Curry dished out 10 assists and six rebounds. Arguably the sweetest part of the magnificent outing was that it came in just 30 minutes of action, allowing the 16th-year point guard the chance to rest a bit. Energy preservation is vitally important if he is going to lead his squad to another momentous playoff run.

The middling Warriors have much work to do, though. It presently resides in a place it wants no part of again, the NBA Play-In Tournament zone, with a 17-16 record. Golden State is in serious need of a massive surge, similar to the one it enjoyed to start the season. A blowout victory over a Philly team that featured Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Paul George will optimally yield some momentum moving forward.

Not to be forgotten, Curry's longtime teammate Draymond Green posted a solid showing with 15 points, six rebounds, seven assists and three blocks. Jonathan Kuminga left his mark as well, scoring at least 20 points for the third time in four games. Furthermore, Dennis Schroder posted his most efficient offensive effort since being traded to the Bay Area (5-of-9 shooting), and Moses Moody and Lindy Waters III each made the most out of their limited minutes.

The Warriors require a complete attack in order to cement themselves as legitimate contenders, but make no mistake, they still depend on Chef Curry to sizzle with regularity. He will try to stay molten-hot for Saturday's home game versus the Memphis Grizzlies (23-11).