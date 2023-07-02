Draymond Green left little time for drama in free agency, putting pen to paper on a four-year, $100 million contract Friday afternoon with the Golden State Warriors soon after the player movement period officially opened.

Why not, too? Green maintained from the moment Golden State's title defense went up in flames in the second round of the playoffs that he wanted to be back in the Bay on a long-term contract, another pivotal step toward finishing his career where it started—right alongside the other franchise icons who helped build the Warriors' dynasty.

Shortly before re-upping with the Dubs, Green explained on Podcast P with Paul George presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment what he's learned in recent years about the special bond he shares with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

"We actually enjoy spending time with each other 10 years later. We enjoy each other so much that on every flight, we sit together and talk and kick it." Draymond Green on his special bond with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson 💯 (via @PodcastPShow)pic.twitter.com/4KsMMD3DRM — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 2, 2023

Golden State's dynastic trio has been together for going on 11 seasons, winning four championships and making five trips to the NBA Finals.

They fell well short of that threshold for playoff dominance in 2022-23, falling to the lower-seeded Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Semifinals after a tumultuous regular season. That disappointing outcome has already led to major changes for the Warriors this summer, but Green, Curry and Thompson nevertheless remain their team's foundation for 2023-24 and likely going forward.

Thompson is eligible for a contract extension before hitting free agency this time next year, and Green's new deal aligns with Curry's existing one through 2025-26. Assuming Thompson takes a significant pay cut on his next contract, there's no end in sight to Golden State's Big Three—almost no matter what happens on the floor going forward.

The collective reputation of Green, Curry and Thompson is already cemented in NBA lore. What a testament to their talent, cohesion and friendship for one another that the Warriors remain a title threat so deep into their careers.