Draymond Green has the option to hit free agency this summer. Immediately after the Golden State Warriors’ dreams of winning back-to-back titles were dashed for good by the Los Angeles Lakers, though, the veteran big man expressed a desire to remain with the only team he’s ever known for the duration of his Hall-of-Fame career.

As the dust continues to settle on Golden State’s disappointing 2022-23 season, nothing’s changed in that regard.

Green discussed his future with the Warriors on the latest episode of his eponymous podcast, echoing Steve Kerr’s comments that while this season’s team just wasn’t quite championship caliber, he still has high hopes of competing for more trophies alongside Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

“Just moving forward, thoughts on the future of the Warriors. Like I mentioned earlier, Steve said, like, ‘This team is maxed out,’ and I said, ‘This thing isn’t maxed out but this team was maxed out.’ I can 100% agree with that,” Green said. “But when I said ‘This thing isn’t maxed out,’ what I mean? I mean like we’ve been rolling, we’ve been doing this now. I’ve been here 11 years—that ain’t over. Like I always say, I’m riding out with the same guys I rode in with. And what I know about those guys that I rode in with, still a lot left in the tank and still a lot of winning ahead of us.”

Curry, obviously, isn’t going anywhere. The Warriors seem more interested in giving Green a multi-year contract extension this summer than Thompson, but that hardly means the second Splash Brother won’t play at least one more season in the Bay, and perhaps many more.

It’s not just an altered supporting cast that could vault Golden State back to championship contention in 2023-24, though. Draymond Green also knows even the Dubs’ aging, foundational stars must get back in the lab over the over the next several months to level up for another title run.

“I was talking to Klay—Ty [Jerome], Steph, Klay and myself—just like how important and big of a summer this is, like how locked in we need to be,” he said. “No, I don’t think this is it. I’ll say it right here for you: No, this isn’t it. We plan on doing this thing again. That’s the plan.”