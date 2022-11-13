Published November 13, 2022

By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

Remember when a Kevin Durant reunion with the Golden State Warriors was a real possibility? During the height of the Brooklyn Nets star’s trade request, the Dubs were among the teams rumored to trade for the star. In the end, KD reneged on his trade request, choosing instead to stay with the team.

That’s not to say that the Warriors didn’t at least try to trade for Kevin Durant. In a recent interview, Draymond Green shared a bit of information on the behind-the-scenes action amid the trade drama. The veteran admitted that the team considered doing the trade, and even made some calls regarding this. (via NBC Sports)

“The discussion was like, ‘Hey, if Kevin is available, do you go after it to bring him back (to Warriors)?’ My thing was, you can’t never not think about that… You have to call, you just have to,” Green told Simpson. “Because Kevin Durants don’t become available often, so you have to look at it.”

Green brings up an excellent point. When a player of Kevin Durant’s caliber becomes available, it’s basically malpractice to not even inquire about the star. The Warriors know all too well how otherworldly they are with KD at their disposal. They definitely tried to see if they had a chance of getting the Nets star.

The Nets have been turning their fortunes around as of late, putting the Kevin Durant trade rumors to rest again. However, once Brooklyn starts to struggle again, expect the Warriors to be among the many teams to try and trade for the former MVP.