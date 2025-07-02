The Golden State Warriors remained linked to free agent Al Horford of the Boston Celtics as the opening week of free agency marches on. The Warriors are among several of Horford's suitors, including the New York Knicks, the Denver Nuggets, the Los Angeles Lakers, and the Cleveland Cavaliers. While it seems the Celtics are saving money by signing Luka Garza over Al, Golden State could pursuit Toronto Raptors' Chris Boucher as a backup option.

After averaging 10+ points for only the second time in his career, Boucher was 49.2% from the floor, including 36.3% from deep, which is the kind of efficiency the Warriors desire from their bigs, per ESPN's Kevin Pelton.

“He shot 36% on 3s and 63% on 2s in producing elite efficiency while also proving capable of defending on the wing in big second-unit lineups. The lone Raptors players remaining from the 2019 title team, Boucher might no longer have a place on a roster that looks full with the addition of 26-year-old power forward Sandro Mamukelashvli,” Pelton writes. “Boucher's shooting makes him another logical fit for the Warriors, with whom he started his career as an undrafted free agent before landing in Toronto.”

Pelton also mentions the Philadelphia 76ers as an ideal fit for Chris Boucher after the Sixers lost Guerschon Yabusele to the Knicks in free agency.

Al Horford emerges as Warriors ‘preferred target' in free agency

Celtics veteran center Al Horford could be headed out the door as all signs are pointing in that direction a few days into free agency. Horford, who hasn't shown any signs of retirement despite turning 39 this month, averaged 9.0 points on 42.3% shooting, including 36.3% from deep, 6.2 rebounds, and 0.9 blocks per game last season.

It's the kind of production the Warriors prefer from their starting center, per The Athletic's Anthony Slater.

“Team sources have identified a stretch center as a high priority,” Slater writes. “Many in the league continue to link Al Horford to the Warriors as a preferred target. If the Warriors use the taxpayer midlevel exception (projected at around $5.7 million) on Horford or another free agent, they’ll be hard-capped at the second apron, currently projected at $207.8 million. The Warriors currently have nine players under contract at $170.5 million.

“Kuminga’s qualifying offer, extended over the weekend by the Warriors, is $7.9 million, but his cap hold is $22.9 million, further clogging the Warriors’ books if his situation drags deeper into July,” Slater concluded.

Signing Horford could round out Warriors head coach Steve Kerr's rotation for next season.