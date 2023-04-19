Kendall is a multi-media journalist and editor who is overly passionate about all sports (to his wife's dismay). He writes and edits for ClutchPoints as well as FantasyPros having worked in sports entertainment for over a decade. He also hosts Lay the Points Podcast, a sports gambling podcast.

The NBA announced Tuesday night that Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been suspended for Game 3, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. The discipline comes after Green appeared to stomp on the chest of the Kings’ Domantas Sabonis.

The incident occurred early in the fourth quarter of a close game Monday night. Sabonis hit the deck with Green hanging over him. Sabonis was given a technical foul for holding Green’s foot. But the Warriors star then appeared to purposefully stomp down on Sabonis’ chest. Green was ejected from the game but did not back down afterward.

Fox Sports’ Emmanuel Acho let his feelings be known.

I had to walk out of dinner to address this Draymond Green suspension. The stupid tax will always be paid. pic.twitter.com/8hdwIOqL3k — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) April 19, 2023

He is clearly of the mindset that this was a much deserved suspension. He wasn’t alone as many fans were happy with the result.

Warriors fans watched & cheered Draymond Green while he did the most unsportsmanlike shit for years and still act surprised when he’s suspended lol. — King (@King18th) April 19, 2023

That should end the Draymond Green era, hopefully. — Brando Simeo Starkey (@BrandoStarkey) April 19, 2023

While other fans were quite vehement that they disagreed with the decision.

Twitter user Kevin White tweeted: “I can’t believe I’m defending Draymond Green. He didn’t deserve to be suspended in the 2016 finals and doesn’t deserve to be suspended in this series.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Others, weren’t as kind with their language.

Draymond Green suspended that’s the softest shit I’ve seen yet Nigga grab his whole leg it’s the playoffs act like he stomped him out or some shit — T O O R E A L ® (@TooRealJay) April 19, 2023

Some fans, seemingly impartial, decided to have some fun with the news.

Where is draymond green podcast reaction to his suspension — Melo©️ (@XburnerMelo) April 19, 2023

Draymond Green and getting suspended for pivotal playoff games, name a better duo — rees (@reesspill) April 19, 2023

I’ll never forgive the rest of the NBA letting Draymond Green ride the coattails of Steph and Klay. — Jordan (@Jmbhanji) April 19, 2023

However you feel, this is big news for this series. Despite falling into an 0-2 series hole, the Warriors are not new to comebacks. They remain the only team in NBA history to erase a 3-1 series deficit in the NBA Finals. Green was quick to note that during the press conference after the Game 2 loss.

If they are going to climb out of this hole though, it appears it will have to begin without Draymond Green.