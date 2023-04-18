Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

The Sacramento Kings beat the Golden State Warriors 114-106 to take a 2-0 lead in the first round of the NBA Playoffs on Monday, but Draymond Green’s stomping of Domantas Sabonis is what got the most attention, and Green described what happened from his point of view after the game in a press conference.

“My leg got grabbed,” Draymond Green said, via HoopsHype. “Second time in two nights. Referees just watch it. I gotta land my foot somewhere, and I’m not the most flexible person so it’s not stretching that far.”

Draymond Green: "My leg got grabbed. Second time in two nights. Referees just watch it. I gotta lay on my foot somewhere and I'm not the most flexible person." pic.twitter.com/ipUVoKDOvN — HoopsHype (@hoopshype) April 18, 2023

Green was also asked if he could tell where he was stepping, and if stepping on Domantas Sabonis was an accident.

“I can only step so far, and I’m pulling my leg away,” Green said, via HoopsHype. “So it is what it is.”

Green was ejected from the game, and he said the explanation for that was that he stomped too hard. He was also asked if he was surprised that Sabonis stayed down as long as he did.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“No, I wasn’t surprised that he stayed down that long,” Green said, via HoopsHype.

Green also addressed his notion that his leg has been held two games in a row, and he said the first time it was Malik Monk.

“No it was Monk last game, right on the baseline under the rim,” Green said, via HoopsHype. “So, either you’re going to stop it, John Goble was looking at Monk hold my leg the last game, and just let it go. And Zach [Zarba] clearly was watching my leg get held this game and let it go. So I guess ankle grabbing is ok.”

Green addressed his interactions with the crowd after the incident, saying he was just having fun in an atmosphere that is fun to play in.

The good news is that it appears Sabonis has avoided injury. It will be interesting to see whether or not Green receives a suspension, and what the carryover will be as the series shifts to Golden State.