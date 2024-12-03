Draymond Green recently shared his candid thoughts on Golden State Warriors teammate Andrew Wiggins during an episode of The Draymond Green Show. Speaking with former NBA player Baron Davis, Green highlighted Wiggins’ unique talents and the critical role he plays for the Warriors.

Davis compared Wiggins to former Warriors star Jason Richardson, stating:

“He reminds me of someone like Jason Richardson, right? It’s like when J Rich used to get hot. It could be eight games in a row because of the way he play, it’s like ‘oh s**t this dude is wide open every time!’”

Draymond Green, Baron Davis praise Andrew Wiggins' defense and aggression

Green agreed with the comparison and elaborated on Wiggins’ versatility, particularly on the defensive end.

“Well, he’s also a lot like Jason Richardson. He’s gonna guard the other team’s best wing,” Green said. “Wiggs is actually one of those talents that you don’t come around often. It’s a matter of if he’s being aggressive or not. All year he’s been super aggressive, and when Wiggs is super aggressive, there’s not many people that can stop him.”

Davis praised Wiggins further, calling him a “quiet assassin.”

“Quiet assassin, man. He’s so quiet but deadly. Shout out to Wiggs, man. I love the way he’s playing,” Davis added.

Green emphasized the importance of Wiggins maintaining his high level of play as the Warriors aim to regain their early-season form.

“Wiggs is playing great, man. We need him to keep it up,” Green said.

Wiggins' resurgence offers hope as Warriors seek to bounce back vs. Nuggets

The Warriors, who began the season on a strong note with a 12-3 record, have hit a rough patch, dropping their last four games to fall to 12-7. Despite the team’s struggles, Wiggins has rebounded from an inconsistent 2023-24 season, posting averages of 17.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game. He’s also shooting a career-high 41.3% from beyond the arc while maintaining a solid 45.9% from the field.

The Golden State Warriors will look to snap their losing streak when they face the Denver Nuggets (10-8) on Tuesday night in their final NBA Cup matchup. With Wiggins’ improved performance and Green’s leadership, the Warriors remain hopeful about turning their season around.

The forward’s resurgence and aggressive play have been bright spots for a team navigating early challenges, showcasing why Green and Davis hold him in such high regard.