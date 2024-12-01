As Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry came back from an injury to the team, he returned Saturday night in the loss to the Phoenix Suns, 113-105. As Curry spoke about his injuries, he also spoke after the game about the roster and lineup decisions by Golden State head coach Steve Kerr and his thoughts on the amount of people used in the rotation.

The loss to the Suns marks the Warriors fourth straight as in the defeat Saturday, Kerr decided to go with a 13-man rotation, which is as deep as one team can go. When asked after the game if they should shorten the lineup, Curry would not rule it out as a potential possibility, according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

“Do we need to shorten it?” Curry said. “We probably need to be more predictable on a night-to-night basis so guys can get a little bit of a rhythm. Is that shortening it one or two guys? Maybe.”

The Warriors' depth has been endlessly praised by Kerr, but it can come at a cost where if going 13-deep into a lineup it could stall some players in their momentum and chemistry with one another.

Warriors' Stephen Curry on the “tough decisions” Steve Kerr has to make

Curry would speak after the game about how Kerr has to make the “tough decisions” to balance everybody and would mention the small number of minutes played by lottery pick Moses Moody.

“It’s hard as hell,” Curry said. “No two ways around it. Mo played two minutes tonight. Kyle played seven. Two games ago, Mo [Moody] had a stretch where he had 15 (points) and then played four minutes in the second half. It’s hard for everybody. Coach’s job is to make those tough decisions. It’s our job to help him. If you’re not playing, don’t pout, don’t bring the locker room down. It doesn’t help anybody. Including yourself.”

Whatever the decisions need to be made, Kerr will look to find a way to make the more impactful lineups, as there is no doubt the motivation is there since they are on a skid.

In Curry's return, he led the team with 23 points on eight for 21 shooting, including three of 10 from deep, to go along with seven rebounds and four assists. Still, he would speak about the tendinitis he sustained and spoke about how it could be “nagging.”

“It has the potential to be a nagging type thing if you don’t take care of it…. I'm not concerned about it all but the deeper into your career, the more things pop up,” Curry said.

The Warriors are now 12-7, which puts them fourth in the West as they next face the Denver Nuggets Tuesday.