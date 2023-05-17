Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green agrees with all the talks that Victor Wembanyama is the best NBA Draft prospect since LeBron James. However, for those saying that Wemby is the greatest prospect ever, he wants them to hit the brakes.

In the latest episode of the Draymond Green Show on The Volume, the Warriors vet chimed in on the latest comparisons in the wake of the NBA Draft lottery. After the Spurs won the first pick and the rights to draft Wembanyama, all the talk has been about Wemby’s potential impact and how it fares against LeBron.

There is no doubt in Green’s mind that the French phenom could be franchise-altering similar to LeBron. Nonetheless, he doesn’t think it’s right to call Wembanyama the greatest prospect ever as he reminded everyone how huge of a prospect LeBron was.

“There has been a lot of talk on ‘Is Wemby the best prospect since LeBron?’ I saw some people say he’s the best prospect ever. Of course everyone’s gonna say that now, but let’s not forget how big of a prospect LeBron James was,” the Warriors forward explained.

“LeBron James was a phenom from 15 years old. LeBron James was the number one pick as a 15-year-old. So, although we like to move on fast to the next thing, I’m not just going off the rail and saying he’s a better prospect than LeBron. However, he is probably, definitely, the best prospect since LeBron. And probably the second-best prospect ever.”

Draymond Green continued to argue that people might be saying that Victor Wembanyama is the greatest prospect ever now because LeBron James “outdid” and “outlived” that status.

Sure enough, James could care less about the Wembanyama comparisons. Besides, he’s also a big fan of the 19-year-old whom he called an alien.

But for those who like to debate, Green’s remarks definitely make sense.