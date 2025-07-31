Every action has a consequence, and Brian Schottenheimer didn't waste any time enforcing discipline at Dallas Cowboys training camp. On Wednesday, after a third fight broke out during a red-zone drill, the new head coach stopped practice, brought the entire team to midfield, and delivered a profanity-laced speech. He then ordered players to run from sideline to sideline as punishment before calling off the rest of the session.

Since the beginning of camp, intensity has been high, with physical practices frequently boiling over. Schottenheimer's message was loud and clear after one of the altercations:

“You wanna fight? Let's f—ing fight. Get your a– on the sideline,” he yelled, according to CBS Sports, sending both players and members of the staff to run laps.

Too much fighting, and Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer isn’t happy. “You want to fight, let’s f—cking fight. Get your ass on the sideline.” He’s making them run. pic.twitter.com/2ln1Q3p8zT — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) July 30, 2025

Rookie tackle Ajani Cornelius was ejected from practice after throwing a punch during one of the fights, enforcing the warning Schottenheimer had previously made — throwing punches would result in immediate consequences, just like in a real game. Without hesitation, the lineman was sent to the showers.

Another scuffle at #Cowboys practice. Brian Schottenheimer kicked rookie OL Ajani Cornelius out of practice pic.twitter.com/eLhF5VoOXI — Tommy Yarrish (@tommy_yarrish) July 30, 2025

CeeDee Lamb backed the coach's decision, saying the punishment was necessary.

“It's been a while, but I feel like that was really necessary,” he said. “I honestly like what he's doing because we need discipline. We need to be able to go through that line. I'm saying we need to have that, that availability towards the team and then that aggressiveness at the same time, to be able to be as mad and fight between the whistles, and then as soon as the (play is) done, like, we going to line it up again.” he added according to The Star.

Offensive lineman Nate Thomas also emphasized that players must remember they're not enemies and must take advantage of every rep, especially with the roster already dealing with multiple injuries.

The altercations began during a rough patch for the team. Tyler Guyton probably won't be back for several weeks due to what is being termed a broken knee, and Rob Jones will be gone indefinitely following a broken vertebrae in his neck. With additional players now sidelined and preseason games on the horizon, Schottenheimer's call for accountability couldn't come at a better time.

As the camp continues to simmer, Schottenheimer has made it clear that competition and recklessness are different. What he says is what he means. He is enforcing his expectations on the field.