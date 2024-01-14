Draymond Green is finally set to return to the Warriors.

To say the Golden State Warriors have been struggling this season is an understatement. As of now, the team is not even in position for the play-in tournament. It's a far cry from the team that just won a championship two seasons ago. Help is on the horizon, though, in the form of Draymond Green's return from suspension. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports Green is expected to return to the lineup Monday against the Memphis Grizzlies after missing 16 games.

It was reported earlier Sunday that Green could return to the lineup as early as Monday against the Grizzlies, per ESPN's Kendra Andrews, with Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz also an option.

Draymond Green's suspension

In total, Draymond Green was absent for 12 games for the Warriors due to his suspension, and he has since missed four more games getting back into game shape. The incident that tipped the iceberg was against the Phoenix Suns when Green took a swing at Jusuf Nurkic. He had already been suspended for five games earlier this season for grabbing Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in a headlock during an altercation.

There's no denying Green's impact on the Warriors, even if he's not the player he once was. The question is if he can keep his emotions in check so that he does not hurt the team instead. He will get his first chance to prove he can in a showcase game on Martin Luther King Jr. Day against the Grizzlies.

This season, Green is averaging 9.7 points per game, 5.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists with splits of 49 percent shooting from the field, a career-high 42.9 percent shooting from the three-point line and 83.3 percent shooting from the free throw line, which is also a career-best mark.