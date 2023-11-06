Warriors star forward Draymond Green is currently listed as questionable to play on Monday night vs. the Pistons.

The Golden State Warriors have started the 2023-24 NBA season with a 5-2 record and have been looking like championship contenders once more. Stephen Curry is currently playing like a real MVP candidate early on and Golden State has been receiving a handful of production from their bench thanks to future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul and his new role. Defensively, the Warriors have made improvements this season and everything starts with eight-time All-Defensive forward Draymond Green leading the way.

The heart and soul of the Warriors, Green is one of the main reasons why Golden State has found success defensively, especially on the road.

On Monday night however, the Warriors may be tasked with maintaining their high level of play on defense without Green. Playing for the second consecutive night, Green is currently the only player on the Warriors' injury report, listed as questionable to play against the Detroit Pistons due to left ankle soreness.

In the preseason, Green suffered a left lateral ankle sprain and he ended up missing the entirety of training camp. The four-time All-Star also missed the team's first two games of the season as a result of this ankle injury.

While his status against the Pistons is up in the air at this point, Green's injury and appearance on the injury report does not seem to be serious. The Warriors are always cautious when it comes to injuries and their veteran players, especially when the team is facing a back-to-back scenario. This is the case with Green and the Pistons, which is why it shouldn't come as a shock if he doesn't suit up and acts as an unofficial assistant coach for the night.

So far this season, Green has played in five of the Warriors' first seven games, averaging 11.2 points, 6.4 assists, and 4.2 rebounds per game. His 11.2 points per game average is the highest since the 2017-18 season and Green is also shooting a career-high 46.2 percent from three-point range.

On Sunday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Green recorded a season-high 18 points while shooting 2-of-3 from three-point range, his third consecutive game with at least two made threes.

Should Green be unable to go against the Pistons on Monday night, Jonathan Kuminga, Dario Saric, and rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis will all see their minutes increase. Following their battle in Detroit, the Warriors will end their road trip on Wednesday night against the defending champion Denver Nuggets. Barring something catastrophic, Draymond Green will absolutely be available to play in Denver.