Warriors' Draymond Green knows how to fire up Jonathan Kuminga

The Golden State Warriors (20-24) are likely going to have their backs against the wall for the rest of the regular season, scrapping and clawing to make the NBA playoffs. In order to sustain the necessary pace it will take to mount such a second-half surge, they must be able to lean on their youth. Jonathan Kuminga is absolutely doing his part.

The 21-year-old forward electrified the Chase Center Tuesday night, producing a superb stat line that consisted of 26 points, seven rebounds, three steals and one block in 39 minutes. It is the seventh-straight game in which he has scored 20 or more points, as the Warriors edged out the banged-up 76ers, 119-107. Only the unconscious Stephen Curry finished with more (37, 12-of-17 shooting).

Draymond Green, who is a mentor to Kuminga, revealed what he tells the third-year player on a consistent basis to motivate him. “There's nobody in the world that can stop you,” Green said, via ClutchPoints (originally KNBR) And then he believe it. And he go and show that there's no one in the world that can stop him.”

Kuminga's confidence was definitely on display versus Philly, as evidenced by the multiple ferocious dunks he slammed down in the contest. His athleticism gave fans hope that a breakthrough was coming. Their patience has been rewarded, and the Warriors' faith validated for selecting him with a top-10 draft pick.

Although Jonathan Kuminga is still developing, he has solidified himself as a key member of this team. The Warriors might not be able to will themselves into the playoffs or NBA Play-In Tournament this year, which would be a gut-punch that could lead to sweeping changes in the offseason. But there is at least reason to believe that they can get back on their feet in the future.