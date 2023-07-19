It's been nearly a year since Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green laid out Jordan Poole in training camp. While we don't exactly know what was said to trigger him, Dray gave some insight into the situation this week on the PatBev Pod. Well, Poole's father, Anthony Poole, didn't appreciate that and proceeded to call out Green on Twitter with some rather harsh words and it didn't take long for the Dubs star to respond.

Via ClutchPoints:

“That's so cute… it's impossible to avoid you in an arena for a year champ. I got get my family from that family room every game. And stop using those words, they usually don't go over well amongst men.” Draymond Green responds to Jordan Poole’s father Anthony. pic.twitter.com/VZFR3xJPCS — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 19, 2023

Basically, Poole's dad claimed that Draymond avoided him all season long and said he still needs to apologize for his actions. Green then set the record straight, saying he saw him numerous times throughout the 2022-23 campaign in the family room at the Chase Center. Dray also didn't appreciate being called a “b***h.”

We really don't know what Poole said, but he was clearly gnawing at his teammate which eventually resulted in Draymond Green erupting and punching Poole. While it wasn't right for Poole's pops to call out Dray, he also didn't need to respond.

Talking about the incident nearly a year later is absolutely unnecessary and just creates drama. The Warriors already traded Poole to the Washington Wizards much in part to what happened last October, plus Green landed a new $100 million extension. What more does he need?

It's not like he's going to fight the father of a former teammate, anyway. Also, talking about how he doesn't like Chris Paul and claiming barely anyone in the NBA knows basketball isn't exactly gaining him new friends.