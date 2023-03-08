Stephen Curry came up with another majestic performance for the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night as the greatest shooter of all time drained no less than 10 triples in a 40-point explosion against the Oklahoma City Thunder. It still wasn’t enough, though, as the Warriors suffered another distressing road loss, 137-128. To make matters worse, the frustration seems to have boiled over during the defeat involving Draymond Green and Jordan Poole.

An ugly incident between Green and Poole transpired in the first half of the game. Draymond was visibly upset and seemed to have given up on the play after Poole refused to pass the ball to him:

Draymond Green gave up on the play in frustration after Jordan Poole didn't pass him the ball. Klay Thompson passed the ball to Green, who had his back facing him, resulting in a turnover for the Warriors 😬pic.twitter.com/pYyqEpBX8y — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 8, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It looked like Green just walked away from the play after not receiving the pass that he wanted from Poole. Seconds later, Klay Thompson passed the ball to Green, who had his back turned on the ball. It resulted in another Warriors turnover.

We all know the history between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole, which is why it’s not at all surprising that the above clip has now gone completely viral. As of writing, the video already has close to 700,000 views on Twitter alone.

For what it’s worth, Green and Poole appear to have already settled their beef from last summer. This was after Draymond sucker punched Poole during one of Golden State’s practices — an incident that turned into a full-blown scandal for the Warriors. There still seems to be some sort of disconnect between them, though, and this incident from Tuesday night could be a testament to the same.