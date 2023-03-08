The Golden State Warriors lost their seventh straight road game when they were defeated by the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday. Head coach Steve Kerr has watched the Warriors’ continued road struggles and saw a key flaw in Golden State’s strategy against the Thunder.

Kerr said that the Warriors were disconnected in the first half against Oklahoma City, via Anthony Slater of The Athletic. While they tried to bounce back in the second half, Kerr believes that their first half disconnect is what eventually sunk Golden State.

“We were a little disconnected in the first half several times, Kerr said. “We talked about that at halftime. Tried to get back out there and compete in the second half. But there was definitely a disconnect in the first half and that cost us.”

Heading into halftime, the Warriors trailed Oklahoma City just 68-64. However, as Kerr noted, Golden State’s first half was marred with miscommunication issues. In the moments leading up to the break, there was clear frustration amongst the Warriors.

Here's that obvious moment of exasperation from Draymond Green near the end of the first half in OKC. Flashes open for a pass from Jordan Poole, doesn't get it, waves in annoyance, walks away from the action. pic.twitter.com/a9dP5IvJZs — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 8, 2023

The Warriors stayed competitive throughout the second half. However, the Thunder still outscored them 69-64. Golden State had a few too many small errors to come away with the victory. Allowing Oklahoma City to score 137 points certainly didn’t help either.

Golden State is still sixth in the Western Conference with their 34-32 record. However, they’ll need to figure things out on the road as the postseason approaches. Furthermore, Kerr and the Warriors will need to make sure they’re on the same page, as a disconnect at any time could knock Golden State out of the playoffs.