Draymond Green left the Golden State Warriors’ game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday in the third quarter with an apparent right ankle injury.

The injury occurred when Green stepped on Jrue Holiday’s foot while running the floor in semi-transition.

The four-time champion hobbled to the locker room afterward alongside Warriors trainers.

ESPN’s Lisa Salters subsequently reported that Golden State medical personnel deemed Green questionable to return. Green, however, apparently told Salters that his return was probable.