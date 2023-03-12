A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

When it comes to instigating commotion on the court, there aren’t many out there better at that than Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green. However, Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez wouldn’t fall for one of Green’antics during one moment in Saturday night’s game between the two teams at Chase Center.

While Draymond Green was trying to get to challenge Grayson Allen’s shot attempt from behind the arc, the Warriors’ do-it-all forward slammed into Brook Lopez, who was setting a pick for Allen. Green added a little bit more sauce to that sequence by flailing his right arm, while also grabbing Lopez in an attempt to catch the refs’ attention. It was like watching a pass rusher doing battle in the trenches against an offensive lineman.

“You’re tryna get me in trouble Draymond, damn,” Brook Lopez said to Green as the two were jogging to the other end of the floor after that sequence.

Draymond Green was unsuccessful to bait the refs into calling a foul, but you can bet that’s not the last time he’ll take a shot at it in this ball game.

The Warriors are looking to snap a three-game losing skid this Saturday, but beating the Bucks is going to be easier said than done for Draymond Green and company. The Bucks rarely lose these days. In fact, Milwaukee has lost just once since February and has won 19 of its last 20 outings. That said, the Bucks are playing without Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Warriors are also a tough team to crack when playing at Chase Center.