The Golden State Warriors are waiting for Andrew Wiggins to return from a lengthy absence. The former All-Star has been out for the team for three weeks now due to an undisclosed personal reason. Fans are getting impatient as they wait for his return. Unfortunately… they might waiting for nothing. Steve Kerr revealed that he isn’t sure if Andrew Wiggins will return this season, per Anthony Slater.

Steve Kerr said the “hope” is that Andrew Wiggins returns this season, but it isn’t a sure thing. Here’s the full soundbite. pic.twitter.com/grgTLdeVg3 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 11, 2023

Andrew Wiggins has not played a game for the Warriors since after the All-Star break due to the personal reasons mentioned above. There are no indications of the exact reason for his absences, and it would be frankly rude to speculate on that. It’s clearly a sensitive situation that Wiggins and Golden State don’t want to be released yet.

Still, the Warriors could certainly use Wiggins’ presence as we enter the final stretch of the regular season. They have the seventh seed in the Western Conference, but that’s not exactly a comfortable position. There’s just a two-game difference between the Dubs and the 11th-seeded Utah Jazz. Winning all of their games is easily the best way to keep their position (and maybe even get an outright playoff berth!).

Wiggins’ rebounding, scoring, and defense on the perimeter is sorely missed by Golden State. At the very least, they have Stephen Curry back from his leg injury to take care of the scoring. With a difficult schedule ahead of them, though (seventh-hardest strength of schedule, per Tankathon), Wiggins’ intangibles is badly needed. Here’s to hoping that Andrew Wiggins returns soon for the Warriors.