The Golden State Warriors have a big decision to make on the Draymond Green front this summer. The former Defensive Player of the Year’s current contract runs through the 2024-25 season, but the fact that he has a player option next year means that he may enter unrestricted free agency in the offseason. For their part, the Dubs can opt to offer Green an extension that will keep him in Golden State for what could quite possibly be the rest of the 33-year-old’s NBA career.

Green has been a loyal servant to the Warriors. He’s been with the team for 11 years now and he has been integral to the team’s four championships — and beyond. Nevertheless, Green has no intentions of taking any freebies. He wants to get a new deal with the Warriors not out of loyalty, but because he earned it:

“I try to make decisions easier,” Green said, via Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports. “I don’t go out here like I need to show [Warriors owner] Joe [Lacob], show [general manager] Bob [Myers], what I’m capable of. But at the end of the day, we want to also make them feel comfortable with decisions they make as well.

“You don’t want to leave them in a situation where it’s like, ‘Oh, man, this is our guy, and he’s been here so long, so we have to do this.’ You want to leave them a situation where it’s been earned and deserved. So that’s my job.”

Draymond Green’s performance in Golden State’s massive Game 2 win against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night was a clear reminder of just how important he is for the Warriors. He will now get more chances to prove his worth to the team as he looks to help the Warriors overcome a tough test in LeBron James and Co.