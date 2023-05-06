A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

It’s no secret that LeBron James and Draymond Green are close friends off the basketball court. After an intense personal rivalry many years ago, these two stars have moved past their differences to build a lasting relationship that now goes beyond the four corners of the court.

Green has also never been shy about heaping praise on LeBron. As a matter of fact, Draymond even attempted to beg off one of the Golden State Warriors’ road games earlier this season to watch James break the all-time NBA scoring record.

As such, it comes as no surprise that some folks have already questioned how Green’s personal relationship might impact his performance in their series against the Los Angeles Lakers. The outspoken Dubs star is having none of it, though, as he made it abundantly clear that he intends to set his friendship with LeBron aside once they meet up on the court:

“None of that s*** matters in the playoffs. Personal relationships are personal relationships,” Green said, via Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports. “But you’re part of a team and all fighting for one common goal. If you’re in the way of that, you’re in the way of that. All that goes to the side.”

When the matter of him being a ruthless competitor was brought up, Green took it as an opportunity to further drive his point:

“By the way, they’re ruthless competitors,” he said. “And guess what? That s*** won’t change. If you’re on the wrong side of that, that’s just what it is.”

LeBron James is a good friend, but don’t expect Draymond to give him any favors once the game tips off. In fact, given Green’s reputation, you might even argue that it’s going to be the exact opposite.