It now feels like a lifetime away since Draymond Green had that now-infamous incident with Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Poole. It was one of the ugliest moments of Green’s career with the Warriors, and there’s no denying that his decision to punch Poole in the face had an equally unsavory impact on his relationship with the rest of the squad.

Rebuilding trust is never an easy thing. Green himself admits that it has been an uphill battle for him:

“It always has to be rebuilt, but this took a little extra,” Green said, via Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports. “Understanding silence and understanding to speak. You know, I took a little bit extra, but I think we’re getting there.”

In spite of all the challenges he’s been through this season, however, Green is adamant that he still has the full trust of his teammates behind him:

“These are guys that I want to battle with. For 11 years,” Green said. “They trust in me and believe in me, just like I trust and believe in them that when our backs are against the wall, we’re gonna put our backs up against the wall, and we’re gonna fight our way up.

“I know one person, two people that has the most confidence in me, and that’s Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.”

Green’s relationships with Curry and Thompson go way back. This trio is the heart and soul of the Warriors dynasty, and they have withstood the test of time. It hasn’t always been a smooth ride for Draymond Green and the Dubs, but through it all, he continues to stand tall.