The inevitable happened on Wednesday night involving Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green and his 16th technical foul of the season. It’s been a long time coming, and now that it has finally arrived, Green will face an automatic one-game suspension for accumulating 16 techs throughout the season. Draymond himself can’t deny that he saw it coming, especially after deciding to chuck the ball onto the head of Los Angeles Clippers star Russell Westbrook.

Before anything else, here’s the exact play that earned Green his 16th technical foul this year:

A closer look at Draymond's technical foul ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/R6nbQNDQrw — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 16, 2023

After the game, Green shared his reaction to the controversial play. The Warriors veteran didn’t actually have too many complaints about the actual call, but Draymond did have a special message for the league:

“I expect something to change,” Green said via Warriors on NBCS on Twitter. “I got one tech this year because a ref yelled at me and I said, ‘If I yell at you, I’m gonna get a fine.’ I got a tech for it. So, I think something will change. If that’s a tech, then every word you say on the court is a tech. We’ll see.”

To be fair, Draymond Green was pretty calm when he made his statement, so it doesn’t seem like this is going to draw the ire of league officials. Then again, he did go out and criticize the referees in his mini-rant here, albeit a bit nonchalantly.

Whatever the case may be, unless the NBA decides to rescind Green’s technical foul in their tough 134-126 loss to the Clippers, Green is going to be suspended for their matchup against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night.