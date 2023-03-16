NBA Twitter typically has at least one major performance from a star or sequence in a big game that has basketball fans losing their marbles. Draymond Green provided that viral moment after he tossed a ball that appeared to strike Russell Westbrook in the head during the Golden State Warriors-Los Angeles Clippers game Wednesday night.

Draymond Green receives a tech for this sequence against the Clippers 👀 This is his 16th technical foul, which means that he will be suspended for the Warriors’ next game on Friday against the Hawks 😳 Is this a good call or a bad call?pic.twitter.com/I0mSevjLwN — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 16, 2023

As it’s the 16th technical of the season, Green will be suspended for one game and will not suit up when the Golden State Warriors take on the Atlanta Hawks on Friday.

NBA fans quickly jumped to Twitter to express their opinions on the situation.

Draymond green: “you cant bait me into a tech” It happened 7 years ago and it just happened again 1 minute ago — Jay (@jayspartan20) March 16, 2023

Why Draymond Green complaining to a red after he gets a tech? He just told us a few games ago he gets them when he wants to get them 😂 — BayAreaGrizz 📣Ya Hear Me 📣 41-26 (@J_Dee1973) March 16, 2023

Officials showing great restraint with draymond green. That would've been a second tech on anyone else in the league. — cannibal buress (@Opensikeeagle) March 16, 2023

Green has been in the news a lot in the past week after he and Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks got in each other’s faces during a game on March 9. The two continued to trade jabs while speaking with the media following the exchange.

To add even more intrigue to the Green v Brooks rivalry, the Warriors and Grizzlies will matchup again on Saturday in Memphis.

Furthermore, if the regular season ended today, the two teams would play one another in the first round of the playoffs. With just over three weeks left in the regular season, there is a real chance we see the latest NBA rivals clash on the sports biggest stage.

A player of Green’s caliber normally doesn’t find himself in scenarios like this, but the four-time all-star has made being an “enforcer” his mantra throughout his career.

There is a chance that the league rescinds Draymond Green’s suspension after looking further into the Westbrook situation, but it is likely that he will have to sit out on Friday.