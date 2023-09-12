The Golden State Warriors may be approaching their last legs as a contending team with this iteration of the squad led by the successful Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green trio. But it doesn't mean that they have any less motivation to mount a deep playoff run and win their fifth championship as a trio, as they are playing for something beyond their selves, if Green's musings are any indication.

Speaking to Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN, Green expressed just how important this season is as he wants his newest teammate, veteran point guard Chris Paul, to finally get over the championship hump in his 19th season in the NBA. The spitfire Warriors forward made it clear that he's not just playing for himself — to redeem his name after a tumultuous 2022-23 season marred by his conflict with Jordan Poole — but rather to ensure that his rival turned teammate achieves the pinnacle of success in the NBA.

“I look at this as one of the most important years of my career. … It's not to redeem anything about Draymond. My goal is that we can help Chris Paul get his first championship,” Green said.

That task, however, won't be an easy one by any means for Draymond Green and the Warriors. Chris Paul would have been a godsend for them if he were five years younger, but Paul is an injury-prone guard who slows down the tempo on the court — not exactly a hand-and-glove fit for the pacey stylings of the Stephen Curry-led Dubs.

Moreover, rumor has it that the Warriors will try integrating Paul into the starting lineup, making it an even more thankless task for head coach Steve Kerr to make the pieces fit into one cohesive championship-caliber unit. Paul starting would mean that Kevon Looney, more than likely, will be heading to the bench, worsening the Warriors' already troubling rebounding woes.

But with the right kind of motivation, the talent is certainly there for Draymond Green and the Warriors to make things work. And given the uncertainty in the NBA, maybe they manage to break through and finally give Chris Paul the ring he's worked so hard for throughout his career.