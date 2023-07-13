Steph Curry is getting realistic about the Golden State Warriors title window. The four-time champion and two-time MVP spoke about the Warriors' narrowing window for a fifth championship as he enters his 15th season as a pro.

“The biggest thing is, everybody comes to camp with the right mindset of just trying to win — we’ve got to talk it, live it out and understand the time frame of our careers. Nobody’s got time to waste in terms of any energy other than trying to win,” per Ron Kroichick of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Curry also said in the interview with the Chronicle, “That’s always been my wish and hope, that we had a team with all the right pieces that really fit. We’ve had years where we had the most talent and years where we had the deepest team … so trying to win [now] is important knowing where we are in our careers.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It's true that Golden State, owning one of the oldest rosters in the NBA, does not have much time to waste. Both Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are 33 years old and Curry is 35 Chris Paul, a 12-time All-Star for whom the Warriors recently traded, is 38 years old.

While the Warriors have had a remarkably successful run with their core trio of Curry, Green and Thompson — they've won four titles in the last nine seasons — there are only so many years left before these stars run out of time in their legendary careers.