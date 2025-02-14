The Golden State Warriors are 3-1 since trading for Jimmy Butler, and it's obvious that his presence has changed this team for the better. In their latest 105-98 win against the Houston Rockets, Butler finished with 19 points, eight rebounds, and four assists and made an impact almost every minute he was on the floor.

Draymond Green sees the difference in how the team has been since acquiring Butler, and he spoke after their win about what he does for them.

“Draymond Green calls Jimmy Butler ‘a franchise changer' and that the feeling has changed night and day from before Butler got to Golden State. He says Warriors would’ve lost a game like tonight in Houston before. But with Jimmy, they pulled it out,” ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Heading into the All-Star break, it was good for the Warriors to get a win, and when they get back, the goal for them is to keep the momentum going and continue climbing up the standings.

Jimmy Butler making early impact on Warriors

Not only are the players raving over Jimmy Butler, but head coach Steve Kerr has been impressed by what he's seen from the star.

“Steve Kerr on Jimmy Butler after four games: ‘He's the real deal… methodical,'” Ohm Youngmisuk wrote. “Says Butler is a finisher but not in the traditional sense, not like say, Kevin Durant, but a finisher in his own right who will help Golden State close out games better.”

Butler is a different kind of star than the Warriors have been used to over their years of success. He's not the shooter Klay Thompson is or the scorer Kevin Durant is, but he's going to get his points by any means. He plays tough, is a solid defender, and knows how to draw fouls when the team needs them. Stephen Curry gets his points on the perimeter, and Butler finds a way to get his points in the paint.

So far, everything has been going well for the Warriors, and they're still missing Jonathan Kuminga, who will be a key part of their success as well. With the Warriors floating around the Play-In, it wouldn't be a surprise if they can climb up in the standings, but it's going to be tough in a competitive Western Conference. If they do have to stay in the Play-In, they could run the table and make it interesting for whoever the No. 1 or No. 2 seed is.