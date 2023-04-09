Charles is an associate editor at ClutchPoints. He also has a webcast and blog named "Breath of Fresh Air." Charles is passionate about sports, and is an encyclopedia when it comes to the history (haha).

If there’s one thing we have learned about Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, it’s the fact he doesn’t forget things said about him. In fact, there probably isn’t many who keeps more receipts than the former Michigan State standout.

So when Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert was caught punching his teammate, guard Kyle Anderson, on the bench during the Timberwolves game against the New Orleans Pelicans Sunday afternoon, it was a matter of time before Green had a response.

Here is said response from Draymond Green, via his Twitter page.

Insecurity is always loud… — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) April 9, 2023

For context, let’s rewind back to Warriors training camp. Everyone remembers when Green was the one who was caught on camera punching Jordan Poole during practice. Everyone (as usual) had an opinion on the matter, and this was Gobert’s, also coming via his Twitter account.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Context rudy said this after the Poole incident 😭 pic.twitter.com/9mO3lqXQKl — HadukenSharon (@Sharonchik266) April 9, 2023

Gobert could have been talking about a couple of things with this tweet. It’s logical to think he’s talking about the unfortunate incident with Green and Poole on the surface, but what also could have been in the crosshairs is Green’s time with the Warriors, which could be coming to an end soon. There are those (maybe Gobert included) who say the only reason Green is talking as much as he does is because of the team he’s been on.

Why this might be the case, that doesn’t change what happened in the past, and how the present is shaping out. Green is a four-time champion, and he doesn’t forget too many things said towards him.

Now, it’s Gobert’s turn to catch same venom.