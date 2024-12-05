The Golden State Warriors are currently on a five-game losing streak after starting the season 12-3, and Draymond Green is sharing that it shouldn't be anything to worry about. Green went on his podcast and explained what's been going on with the Warriors over these past few games.

“You hit these rough patches during the season, and sometimes you can wanna do everything right, you can feel like things are going right and it just don't go your way,” Green said. “That's why you wanna log them games when you can early on in the season to kind of give yourself a little cushion. So here we are riding a losing streak.

“I think our mindset is we gotta get back to what was making us successful, we were defending really well, knocking down shots… Nobody’s in a panic but s—’s gotta change.”

The Warriors have played a few good teams through their losing streak such as the Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns, and Oklahoma City Thunder, but they should be winning those games if they want to be considered a real contender. Their schedule doesn't get easier either, as they play the Minnesota Timberwolves and Houston Rockets twice in the next four games.

To make things worse, Green and Stephen Curry are already ruled out for their matchup against the Rockets, and the Warriors will have a tall hill to climb without their two stars.

Warriors trying different things amid losing streak

With the Warriors currently on a losing streak, they've been trying different things with the rotation, something that Stephen Curry spoke about after their game against the Nuggets.

“We've had some dry spells at the end of the first quarter, start of the second. And same in third and fourth. We wanted to just change it up,” Curry relayed in his postgame comments, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “When you lose, you gotta experiment. You gotta try different things. And I've done it in years past. Obviously, I gotta figure out my rhythm. I gotta make more shots and be able to put the ball in the basket more consistently. But I think the offense that we created, the energy we played with, it didn't — I adjusted really well to it, so who knows how long it'll last.

“We're trying to get out of this hole any way we can. We gotta play a little desperate, try desperate things at this point.”

The Warriors came into the season playing a 12-man rotation, which looked like a great idea since they were winning, but when things get rough, you might have to change. It will be interesting to see what Steve Kerr plans to do moving forward with the lineup.