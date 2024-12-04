The Golden State Warriors began the 2024-25 NBA season on a heater; despite relatively low expectations, Golden State won 12 of its first 15 games, skyrocketing Stephen Curry and Co. to the top of the Western Conference. Since then, however, proverbial cracks have begun to form, and many, including NBA legend Charles Barkley, are not convinced the Warriors are for real.

After the 12-3 start, which put them half of a game ahead of the Oklahoma City Thunder for first place in the West, the Warriors have lost five in a row, including last night's 119-115 defeat in Denver vs. the Nuggets.

During halftime of the game — the teams were tied at 57 apiece — Barkley said on ‘Inside the NBA' that he believes the Warriors are not a legitimate championship contender.

“They're a fun little team to watch,” Barkley said of Golden State. “When they're making threes, they're tough to beat. But I told you, I don't believe in the Warriors. But they're cute, they're fun to watch.”

When pressed by Kenny Smith as to why he thinks that, Barkley pointed to the talent — or lack thereof, according to Barkley — surrounding Stephen Curry.

“I just don't think they have enough talent. They got a bunch of JAGs. They got Steph and a bunch of JAGs — just guys. Just a guy, and they don't have enough star power,” Barkley said.

Warriors drop fifth straight with loss to Nuggets

Down the stretch of yesterday's game, of which the Warriors took control in the fourth quarter, Denver scored 10 unanswered to hand Golden State its first loss of the NBA Cup. Nuggets star center Nikola Jokic recorded a game-high 38 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists, and 5 steals in the win, while Curry, on an off night, led the Warriors with 24 points on 8-of-23 shooting from the field and 4-of-15 on threes. No other Golden State player cracked 20 points, although five — Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, and Gary Payton II — reached double figures.

Barkley's assertion that the Warriors roster is filled with JAGs was a point of pride somewhat at the beginning of the season when Golden State head coach Steve Kerr rolled out 13-man rotations. While the relatively deep team found success in the first month of the season, partly as a result of catching fire beyond the arc, the Warriors have crashed down to Earth since then.

During the first 15 games of the season, the Warriors shot 47.0% from the field and 38.3% on three-pointers. Over the past few weeks, those figures have dropped significantly, in the past five games, Golden State is shooting 41.9% FG and 34.4% 3PT. Last night's loss did little to help the perimeter shooting numbers too, as the Warriors shot 12-for-38 on threes, which stands as the second-worst three-point-shooting game of the season for Golden State.

The Warriors will try to get back on track tomorrow vs. the Houston Rockets, one of the league's best defensive teams who Golden State defeated 127-121 in early November and will play in the NBA Cup quarterfinals on Dec. 11.