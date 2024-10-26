Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid revealed earlier this week that he won't play any back-to-backs this season to preserve his health and Draymond Green isn't a fan of that decision.

The Golden State Warriors veteran gave Embiid some advice as he looks to finally take Philly to the Promised Land:

“Here's what I would say to Joel. I think you should play as many games as you can play and I think you should average as many points as you can average,” Green said.

“I think you should chase as many individual awards as you can chase because the talk of winning a championship… you may never win one. Not saying he can't win one but what I'm saying is you may never win one then you shorted yourself on the thing that we know you can do which is go get an MVP, cook everybody in the league, we know you can do that. To sit out and say I'm trying to maximize so I can get a championship, you gotta know how to win a championship and he don't because he hasn't done it.”

Green does make a good point. There are no guarantees that Joel Embiid can take the Sixers all the way, even if he is healthy. While every single player wants to win a championship, the big man has all the ability to win every individual award in sight when on the floor. Embiid is truly dominant and there's practically no one in the Association who can contain him.

The addition of Paul George should hopefully help Philadelphia make a deep playoff run. For what it's worth, Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal also criticized Embiid for saying he won't play on consecutive days in 2024-25. Yes, the 76ers need him healthy to make their title dreams a reality, but they also need him on the court if they're going to be a top seed in the heavily competitive Eastern Conference.