Draymond Green knows that Victor Wembanyama, Amen Thompson, and Ausar Thompson are going to give the Warriors some headaches.

The 2023 NBA Draft Class is a bit loaded with talent scattered all the way to the very last pick. Their careers have yet to unravel but some all-time greats like Draymond Green are already having a hard time with them. In particular, the Golden State Warriors star is having trouble with Victor Wembanyama, Amen Thompson, and Ausar Thompson despite it not being 10 games into the season. He unveiled how much talent this slew of talent bears, via NBC Sports.

“I feel a way about the Thompson twins and Wemby because those guys are making it much harder for me to continue to make All-Defensive teams” was the declaration made by Draymond Green after seeing these young guns transition to the league at a fast pace.

Currently, Victor Wembanyama is the clear standout and might even gun for awards. The San Antonio Spurs' super rookie is averaging an astounding 19.4 points per game on a 46.2% clip on all cylinders. This mixed with his 8.4 average on rebounds will surely make the Warriors star's head ache for a long time.

Amen Thompson is also starting to hit his stride with the Houston Rockets. Despite having a small amount of playing time, he has notched 6.2 buckets a game along with 1.5 assists. His twin is also thriving with the Detroit Pistons despite some low lights. Ausar Thompson is giving Wemby a run for his money. Averages of 12 points per game mixed with 3.8 dimes make for a lethal offensive arsenal. The best part is that he cleans up the boards better than Wemby by grabbing nine rebounds per outing.

The Warriors forward is right as the league's future seems to have arrived.