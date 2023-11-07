Stephen Curry sparked a raging debate this past offseason when he declared himself as the greatest point guard of all-time over the widely-accepted answer that is Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson. The Golden State Warriors star definitely has a case to make for himself, but many old heads pushed back on the notion that Curry, indeed, is the greatest to ever do it at his position.

Nevertheless, it's clear that Curry has the support of his Warriors teammate, as they know firsthand just how impactful the greatest shooter of all time is when it comes to winning basketball. Draymond Green, in particular, was adamant about Curry's standing in the all-time point guard totem pole. Green called him “the” greatest point guard of all time in his postgame presser after their 120-109 win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night after a reporter “merely” called Curry “one of the greatest” point guards ever.

“One of? Or the greatest point guard of all-time? Yeah, I'll take that one,” Green said with conviction, via NBC Sports Bay Area.

This, of course, is to be expected from Draymond Green. After all, Green's career would be vastly different had he not been Stephen Curry's Warriors teammate since 2012. Curry elevates his teammates by his tireless work rate off the ball as well as his unparalleled gravity that stretches defenses, making the most out of Green's incredible playmaking feel at the power forward position.

On Monday night against the Pistons, Curry showed once again what an incredible talent he is at the point, even if he doesn't play the position in a traditional sense. He put up 34 points while nailing seven triples, creating many openings for his teammates as well in the process of catching fire from beyond the arc.

At this point, Magic Johnson still has the better resume, both from an accolades and from a statistics point of view. The Lakers legend has 4,000 more assists than Stephen Curry does, and he has more steals, rebounds, and blocks than the Warriors star as well. Moreover, Johnson has won more Finals MVPs (3-1) and more regular season MVPs (3-2) than Curry.

But the Warriors star is not done making history yet, so it's not out of the question that he finishes his career as the undisputed greatest point guard in history.