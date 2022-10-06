Golden State Warriors fans are used to Draymond Green losing his temper from time to time. But it looks like things may have gotten a little out of hand in the All-Star’s latest flare-up during practice.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Warriors star was involved in a “physical altercation” with Jordan Poole that may lead to him being punished as a result:

“When a heated interaction with guard Jordan Poole escalated, Green forcefully struck Poole and needed to be separated swiftly, sources said. Green and Poole came chest-to-chest, with both players pushing and shoving each other prior to Green’s escalation of the physical altercation, those sources said.”

Practice was said to have come to a screeching halt as a result in order the calm the nerves of both men, but it clearly escalated to a point that the report indicates it’s almost certain that “internal discipline is imminent”.

No word yet on what the exact disciplinary measure will be against Draymond Green.

As one of the faces of the franchise’s next generation, Jordan Poole has not been one to back down from the Warriors’ old guard. Steve Kerr recently addressed the way Jordan Poole challenges the hierarchy against Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, referring to it as “healthy” in terms of pushing competitive spirit within the team.

This also isn’t the first time he’s had a shouting match with Draymond but clearly this has gone to another level, with Warriors brass reportedly feeling that “a line was crossed”.