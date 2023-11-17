ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst recently broke down the NBA's decision to suspend Warriors forward Draymond Green.

Recently, it was announced that Golden State Warriors power forward Draymond Green was being suspended for five games for his role in an altercation that took place in Golden State's loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday evening. In its justification for the suspension, the league made note of Green's storied history of unsportsmanlike acts during his Warriors tenure, which may have increased the number of games and dollars that Green will miss.

Now, ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst is getting real about the suspension and why the NBA has simply had enough of Draymond Green's antics.

“What now has become clear is that is a red line,” said Windhorst when speaking on the league factoring past actions into potential discipline. “Staring in that situation, Draymond Green now walks into every league discipline scenario carrying baggage. He can complain about that, and the Warriors can complain about it, they can look at individual circumstances, but that now appears to be the new standard going forward… this is now the new reality for Draymond Green. The league has had enough.”

Draymond Green has indeed been involved in several such incidents throughout his potential Hall of Fame career with the Warriors, including but definitely not limited to a questionably-placed kick to Steven Adams in the 2016 Western Conference Finals, stomping on Domantas Sabonis in last year's first round series vs the Kings, and more recently, an ejection after an altercation with the Cavs' Donovan Mitchell.

It seems that the league is now acting as the strong arm of the law in regards to Green's antics.