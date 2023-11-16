After the scuffle with Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert, Warriors star Draymond Green had to be reprimanded by the NBA led by Adam Silver.

The fight between the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves seems to be resolved. Adam Silver handed out suspensions which will hamper their ability to win games such that they do not repeat these actions ever again. But, these measures do not seem to stop Draymond Green. Adrian Wojnarowski dropped a massive truth bomb about the league's thought process on the Green suspension after he choked Rudy Gobert, via NBA on ESPN.

“The league called Draymond Green's headlock/choke on Rudy Gobert a dangerous maneuver on the court. The league again acknowledged Green's history… I think the length of it surprises the Warriors & many around the league,” was the statement made about Draymond Green.

The Warriors star has been suspended for a bunch of reasons. He has kicked individuals in their groin area which was crucial in one of their NBA championships. Green had stomped on Domantas Sabonis' chest just recently as well in their playoff series against the Sacramento Kings. But, this incident with Rudy Gobert seems to be different.

Claims of the Warriors forward just helping to de-escalate the scuffle were circling around. However, some fans and even notable names did not buy into it because of the headlock on Rudy Gobert. Regardless, he will now be away from the team for five games because of the consequences of his actions to the Timberwolves.

Green is an aggressive player and will definitely stick up for his teammates. But, it can get too much at times which constitutes Adam Silver and the league to step in.