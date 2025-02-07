When the Golden State Warriors made the Jimmy Butler trade, many were surprised, including Draymond Green. As Butler made his public demands known, the Warriors weren't on the top of his list. However, when he was traded, there was a moment of clarity.

Butler joins Green, and Stephen Curry as the team's next Big 3. However, Green made a simple message to his new teammate on Thursday.

“He (Mike Dunleavy) made a move to help us,” Green said via Anthony Slater on X (formerly Twitter). “It’s on us to make him right.”

The Golden State culture is one that all NBA teams know, and fans of the sport know. It's about selflessness. Even when Kevin Durant was a member of the Warriors, he understood. The team won't change the culture for one player. That culture is their identity.

Even though head coach Steve Kerr and Curry had their concerns about a Butler trade, it's now come to fruition. Despite the concerns, he brings a level of intensity that the team hasn't had. Even with Green, Butler's scoring presence and clutch gene can complement the Warriors quite well.

Draymond Green likes the Warriors trading for Jimmy Butler

Adding an All-Star and a former All-NBA player is certainly a bonus. Again, his departure from Miami causes some concern but the production is too great to overlook. Both Green and Curry are entering the last years of their career. This might be the only time to win a championship.

However, they dealt a good amount of quality players and draft picks to acquire Butler. Plus, he signed a 2-year extension, making a Jonathan Kuminga departure at the end of the season more likely. Also, Butler issued a wild guarantee to the Warriors fanbase once he signed.

It's the beginning of something new in Golden State. Still, they have significant ground to make up. If the season were to end right now, they wouldn't be in the play-in game. Now with Butler, they can regain their winning ways. Even with Butler, it might take a while to develop that chemistry.

Luckily, the All-Star break is right around the corner. Although that extended period might not be enough time, it's better than nothing. His skill set is not the question. It's if Butler will buy into the Warriors team philosophy. After all, Kerr coached Team USA and understands how to handle star players and their personalities.

Either way, Butler to Golden State could be a move that produces immediate results, or not. Only time will tell.