The Golden State Warriors, after much ado, decided to be aggressive prior to the trade deadline. In desperate need of a talent infusion to escape the middle ground of the Western Conference, they chose to bet on Jimmy Butler even after he burned his bridges with the Miami Heat — trading Andrew Wiggins, Kyle Anderson, Dennis Schroder, Lindy Waters III, and a top-10 protected 2025 first-round pick to bring in the polarizing veteran forward.

For what it's worth, Butler has a track record of being an incredible postseason performer. Not too many could have foreseen back in 2020 and 2023 that the Heat would be the team making it out of the Eastern Conference gauntlet, but Butler played a starring role in lifting Miami to great heights. And it looks like his confidence in his ability to carry a team hasn't waned one bit, which should excite Warriors fans all the more.

“Yo Dub Nation! Jimmy Butler here. Super excited. Ready to win. Ready to work. Ready to put on a show for y'all. Let's get it. Championship coming soon,” Butler said in a video posted by the official Warriors account on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

That is a bold declaration, especially when considering where the Warriors are currently in the Western Conference standings. They have a 25-25 record at present, which has them sitting in 11th place — far from where they want to be if they were to win the Larry O'Brien trophy this year.

Then again, when has a team's regular season record ever mattered to Butler and his ability to carry a team? If he can lead a team that went 44-38 back in 2023 to the NBA Finals, imagine just how well he can lead a Warriors team that also has Stephen Curry in it.

Can Jimmy Butler still be his old playoff self with the Warriors?

Of course, the first order of business for the Warriors is to make the playoffs. That is far from a guarantee at this point. But if they manage to do so, then facing them would be scary proposition, provided, of course, that Jimmy Butler is still able to be his best self.

That isn't a given as well. Butler has gone through plenty of injury problems in the past, and he's only getting older (he's 35 years of age). But now that he received his much-desired trade, expect him to be motivated, giving it his all as the Warriors prepare for one last hurrah in the Stephen Curry era.