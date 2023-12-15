The actions of Warriors forward Draymond Green remain unjustifiable, but at least he is starting to explain where he's coming from in greater detail.

The Golden State Warriors are in disarray, and it's thanks in large part to the actions of defensive and playmaking maestro Draymond Green. Green, most recently, landed in hot water with the NBA after he took a wild clubbing swing towards Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic, drawing an indefinite suspension in the process due to his nature as a repeat offender.

As one would recall, Green had already engaged in an act of violence earlier this season when, in the process of trying to break up fisticuffs between Klay Thompson and Jaden McDaniels, he merely escalated the fracas by putting Minnesota Timberwolves big man Rudy Gobert in a chokehold.

Now that the Warriors forward has had time to reflect upon his actions, he now realizes that during circumstances filled with tension, he experiences the flow of time in a different way — not realizing that he was already putting Gobert in a submission hold that belongs more in an MMA octagon or wrestling's squared circle than an NBA court.

“In those moments, you don't know what time is,” Green told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne. “When I watched it back, I said, ‘Damn, I held him much longer than I realized in that moment.'”

Draymond Green even likened the situation to Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals between the Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers, where everything is going so fast.

“I had no clue. You don't have a sense of time during these things. It's spur of the moment. Everything's moving, everything's going,” Green added.

Even then, it's clear that circumstances should not have reached the point where the Warriors forward felt as if his best recourse was to put anyone in a chokehold. The fact that he held that hold for that long just lends even more credence to the notion that there might be something troubling Green behind the scenes that's spurring this pattern of behavior.

At the very least, the league is imploring Green to take his time in getting himself in the right headspace before they permit him to return to the hardwood. By then, hopefully the Warriors can get feed more off of the positive energy he can bring, not the negative vibes that surround him at the moment.