The Baltimore Ravens entered Sunday night with their season hanging in the balance. At 7–7 and clinging to No. 2 in the AFC North, there was no room left to stumble. In Week 16 on SNF, that margin tightened when Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson exited the game against the New England Patriots with a back injury, and the night instantly took on a heavier meaning. According to Adam Schefter, Jackson is questionable to return, a report that sent a chill through a Ravens season already walking a tightrope.

This moment cuts deeper because of context. The Ravens reached halftime tied 10–10, still alive and still fighting. Tyler Huntley replaced Jackson, and when Baltimore’s offense took the field to open the third quarter, Jackson remained out. That absence felt louder than the score. Against a disciplined Patriots team, Baltimore couldn’t afford uncertainty, especially with its season hanging in the balance.

A fragile path with everything on the line for the Ravens

For the Ravens, this isn’t just one injury scare. It’s part of a troubling pattern. Lamar Jackson already missed three games earlier this season with a hamstring injury. Since returning, he’s been listed with knee, ankle, and toe issues, plus an illness that forced him to miss a practice this week. Each note adds weight. Each one narrows the margin further.

At 7–7, Baltimore doesn’t have the luxury of patience. Losing Jackson for any stretch could feel like a goodbye kiss to their playoff hopes. The offense runs through him. The confidence follows him. Without him, the Ravens are forced to survive rather than dictate.

The Patriots stayed composed, leaning on structure and pressure while Baltimore searched for answers. Nothing came easy. Every possession mattered more.

Schefter’s report said it plainly. Questionable to return. No comfort. No clarity. Just risk. As Week 16 unfolds on SNF under the brightest lights, one question hangs over Baltimore. Can the Ravens survive without their star, or is this the moment their season slips away?