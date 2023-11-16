Warriors forward Draymond Green will also take a massive financial hit as a result of the five-game suspension the NBA handed him.

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green has been suspended for five games, and more than just missing time, it's also going to be costly for him financially.

The NBA punished Green with the five-game suspension as a result of his actions during the Warriors' Tuesday showdown with the Minnesota Timberwolves. For those who missed it, Green put Rudy Gobert on a chokehold in an attempt to separate the French big man from Klay Thompson, who was in an altercation with Jaden McDaniels at the time.

After putting Gobert on a headlock, Green dragged him away as the center's Timberwolves teammates tried to separate them. In a statement announcing the punishment, the NBA noted that “Green's history of unsportsmanlike acts” played a role in the length of his suspension.

“Draymond Green has been suspended five games without pay for escalating an on-curt altercation and forcibly grabbing Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert around the neck in an unsportsmanlike and dangerous manner,” the NBA announced in its statement.

With the decision, Draymond Green is now set to miss the Warriors' two showdowns with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday and Saturday, as well as their three games against the Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs and Phoenix Suns next week.

More than that, though, Green is also set to lose $769,970 in salary because of the suspension, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. That is certainly a huge chunk of the $100 million contract he signed with the Warriors in the offseason.

Green has yet to react to his suspension, though the Warriors surely won't love how things turned out.